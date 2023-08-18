Open Menu

Caretaker Govt To Try Its Best To Fulfill Responsibilities: Minister

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Caretaker govt to try its best to fulfill responsibilities: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Human Rights, Khalil George Friday reiterated his government's commitment to progress the country at a fast pace and would try our best to fulfill our responsibilities to hold a fair and timely general election.

Talking to the ptv news, he said the caretaker government during its tenure would leave exemplary guidelines for the next government about the existing challenges in different sectors.

The welfare of the people was a priority of the government and every effort would be made to serve the masses of the country, he added.

He assured that the responsibilities of the government would be managed efficiently during his tenure.

Minister affirmed his firm commitment to take all possible measures for the promotion and protection of human rights including the rights of women, children, and minorities in Pakistan.

