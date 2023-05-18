UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Govt Will Not Compromise On Rights Of Tribesmen: Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2023 | 07:39 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan has said that the constitutional and legal rights of the people of the merged districts must be guaranteed in any circumstance, adding the caretaker government will not make any compromise in this regard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan has said that the constitutional and legal rights of the people of the merged districts must be guaranteed in any circumstance, adding the caretaker government will not make any compromise in this regard.

He was talking to a big jirga from the merged districts here in the Chief Minister's House on Thursday. Besides, administrative secretaries of the provincial departments, other higher authorities were also present on the occasion.

Members of the jirga told the chief minister about problems faced by the people of their respective areas. Most of the problems were related to electricity, education, health, communication and other social sector problems.

The caretaker chief minister directed the concerned authorities for resolution of their problems on priority basis and furnishing immediate progress report to him in this regard.

He said that the people of the merged districts have rendered numerous sacrifices during last four decades. He said that for getting information about the public problems, he has reserved one-day of every week for the people of the merged districts and for this purpose they can come to Chief Minister's House on every Thursday.

The caretaker chief minister said that since the very first day, the caretaker government has started efforts for the constitutional rights of the people of the merged districts and for this purpose had held two meetings with the Prime Minister.

He said that the pledge of the allocation of 3% share in National Finance Commission (NFC) Award for the merged districts still remains unfulfilled. He said that for obtaining the shares of the merged districts in NFC Award, he had even yesterday sent a dispatch to Federal Finance Minister.

The caretaker chief minister ruled out any compromise on the constitutional and legal rights of the merged districts and vowed to raise voice for their rights on every forum.

The members of the jirga expressed gratitude to Chief Minister for inviting them to Chief Minister's House and taking special interest in the resolution of their problems.

They also appreciated the reservation of one day in every week for the people of the merged districts as highly commendable steps, saying the step is speaks of the seriousness and interest of the chief minister towards the resolution of their problems.

The tribal elders expressed the hope that the step will go a long way in bringing maximum decrease in the problems of the tribesmen.

