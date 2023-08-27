Open Menu

Caretaker Govt's Efforts To Give A Fillip To Industrial Revolution In Balochistan: PM Kakar

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2023 | 04:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday said that the interim government, during its short period, would make all-out efforts to spur an industrial revolution in Balochistan.

He said that under the Special Investment Facilitation Council, efforts would be made so that Balochistan province could benefit from foreign investment.

The caretaker prime minister was addressing a delegation of the Quetta Chamber of Commerce that called on him.

The delegation comprising prominent members of the business community of the province also apprised the prime minister of their issues, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release issued here.

The prime minister said that Balochistan was not only the largest province of the country owing to area, but also a very suitable area for trade due to Gwadar port.

He opined that the province should have been a hub of industries due to huge mineral resources and vast agricultural land.

During the meeting, the caretaker prime minister also assured the delegation of the resolution of their issues.

Separately, a delegation led by Sahibzada Muhammad Khan also called on Caretaker PM Kakar.

The delegation felicitated the prime minister on assuming his duties and expressed good wishes.

The prime minister assured them to address the lingering issues faced by the residents of the province.

