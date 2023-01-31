UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Govt's Priority To Serve People: Bilal Afzal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2023 | 08:08 PM

Caretaker Minister for Communication & Works, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab Bilal Afzal said on Monday that caretaker government's first and foremost agenda was to serve the masses beyond political affiliations

Chairing a meeting here at C&W Department, he said that Caretaker Chief Minister had categorically instructed that public projects should neither be subjected to red-tapism, nor should there be any compromise on the quality of work of ongoing projects.

Bilal Afzal was briefed about the ongoing and completed projects of C&W for the current fiscal year across Punjab, Lahore and Kasur districts in particular.

He said that only timely and transparent use of government resources could provide reliefto the people. He also sought the details of funds released and utilized till the dissolutionof previous cabinet.

