Caretaker Health Minister Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir visits Jhang hospitals

Jhang, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Health Minister Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir visited DHQ Hospital Jhang and Health Units of Kot Lakhnana and inspected the Emergency Ward and CCO to review treatment facilities here on Wednesday.

According to an official source, the provincial minister enquired health of admitted patients and the provision of medicines and directed the CEO of health and MS of the hospital to further improve the treatment facilities in the hospital.

Later he visited Basic Health Units of Kot Lakhnana, Chak 482 and Chak 483 and reviewed medical facilities at these centers. He checked records of medicines, cleanliness and attendance of doctors and paramedics.

He expressed his satisfaction with medical treatment at all these centers.

