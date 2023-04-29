UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Health Minister Punjab Dr Javed Akram Leads World Immunisation Week Awareness Walk

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Caretaker Health Minister Punjab Dr Javed Akram has said that children can be protected from dangerous diseases by administering them vaccines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Health Minister Punjab Dr Javed Akram has said that children can be protected from dangerous diseases by administering them vaccines.

He was talking to the media while leading an awareness walk in connection with the World Immunisation Week at Dr. Essa Laboratories, Defence, here on Saturday.

He said the World Immunisation Week was being observed all over the world. He said that parents should secure their future by getting their children vaccinated. For a healthy society, people should be provided with better health facilities, he said that the Health Department was trying to provide better health facilities to people.

The minister visited various departments in Dr. Essa Laboratories and reviewed the medical facilities. The officials of Dr. Essa Laboratories gave a briefing to the minister.

