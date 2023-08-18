Open Menu

Caretaker Health Minister Receives Briefing On National Programmes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2023 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Friday took charge of office and received a briefing on various national health programmes.

On reaching the ministry, Federal Health Secretary Iftikhar Ali Shallwani and other officials welcomed the minister.

Dr. Nadeem Jan held an introductory meeting with Ministry of Health's officials and heads of various departments.

On the occasion, the minister said, "We will make efforts to meet the challenges in the health sector. We have to work round the clock for the welfare of the people of this country." "Health sector is our first priority and improving the health sector is my mission," Dr. Nadeem Jan added.

He assured that he would try his level best to resolve the problems of the people in a short period of time on priority basis He expressed his resolve to serve the country and the nation.

Public welfare projects would have to be completed on fast track, Dr. Nadeem Jan said.

"We will ensure effective measures to protect people from diseases and epidemics," he said.

He asked the ministry officials to work with full dedication to come up to expectations of the people.

"We will endeavour to lay the foundation of revolutionary welfare projects of public interest in the health sector."The meeting was attended besides Secretary Health Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, by Additional Secretary Kamran Rehman, Director General Health and other senior officials.

