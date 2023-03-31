Caretaker health minister visits DHQ Hospital Narowal

(@FahadShabbir)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram visited District Head-quarters (DHQ) Hospital here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ashraf, District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Tahar Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Farooq Azam, Medical Superintendent Dr Afzal Rajput, District Officer Dr Zahid Randhawa, In-charge Dialysis Department Tariq Shaheen and others were also present.

The deputy commissioner gave a detailed briefing to the minister about the facilities being provided and the up-gradation of the hospital.

The minister inspected the emergency ward and other departments and inquired about the treatment and facilities being provided to patients. He appreciated the performance of the deputy commissioner and the hospital administration on receiving positive feedback from patients. He said provision of medical facilities was the first priority of the Punjab government, adding that special attention was being paid to patients at District and Tehsil hospitals as well as rural health center and basic health units.