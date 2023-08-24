Open Menu

Caretaker Home Minister Along With Home Secretary, IGP Visits SSU

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2023 | 10:26 PM

Caretaker home minister along with home secretary, IGP visits SSU

Interim Home Minister Sindh Brigadier (Rtd.) Haris Nawaz, Sindh Home Secretary Aijaz Ali Shah and IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar on Thursday visited the Special Security Unit (SSU) headquarters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Interim Home Minister Sindh Brigadier (Rtd.) Haris Nawaz, Sindh Home Secretary Aijaz Ali Shah and IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar on Thursday visited the Special Security Unit (SSU) headquarters.

The minister and the officers were welcomed by DIGP - Sindh Police Security & Emergency Services Division Dr Maqsood Ahmed, Commandant SSU Dr. Farrukh Ali and other senior officers, said a news release.

They were presented with a guard of honour by a contingent of SSU.

The Interim Home Minister Sindh, Home Secretary and the IGP Sindh along with DIGP - Security and Emergency Services Division and Commandant SSU visited different sections of SSU and appreciated the professional administration and management of the SSU.

Caretaker Home Minister Sindh Brigadier Haris Nawaz presided over a meeting at the SSU Conference.

DIGP Dr Maqsood Ahmed briefed about the different units of the Security Division and informed about the establishment of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (S.

W.A.T) in SSU, the first ever in the country, which comprises highly trained commandos and lady commandos equipped with modern tactical weapons.

The DIGP further said the Madadgar-15 is an important sub-unit of Sindh Police which is being restored and set up as per the need of an hour. Having increased the men's power and changes on an administrative level, the response time of the Madadgar-15 has been reduced to 07-10 from 30-40 minutes in any emergency situation.

He further briefed that the Pakistan Army is also providing training to further enhance the professional techniques of commandos at its different training institutes.

The Interim Home Minister also witnessed the mock drill conducted by the S.W.AT to deal with any hostile situation.

DIGP Security presented honorary shields to the Interim Home Minister and Home Secretary.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Army Police From

Recent Stories

Meeting of Ghazi committee held at CPO

Meeting of Ghazi committee held at CPO

9 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns PTI chief's appeal against conviction ..

IHC adjourns PTI chief's appeal against conviction till Friday

9 minutes ago
 Energy Minister vows to aggressively pursue TAPI p ..

Energy Minister vows to aggressively pursue TAPI project

9 minutes ago
 Chairlift owners directed to submit fitness certif ..

Chairlift owners directed to submit fitness certificates

11 minutes ago
 Dr. Mirwais inquires after health of injured Levie ..

Dr. Mirwais inquires after health of injured Levies man

11 minutes ago
 Tahaffuz Centers established for treatment of citi ..

Tahaffuz Centers established for treatment of citizens suffering from psychologi ..

8 minutes ago
Pakistan outplay England in World Blind Games

Pakistan outplay England in World Blind Games

8 minutes ago
 Complaints against federal institutions resolved w ..

Complaints against federal institutions resolved within two months: Regional Hea ..

8 minutes ago
 IGP orders to start crackdown on drug dealers acro ..

IGP orders to start crackdown on drug dealers across province

8 minutes ago
 Zalmi Foundation gives away Rs 1 mln cash award to ..

Zalmi Foundation gives away Rs 1 mln cash award to Hamza Khan

18 minutes ago
 PML-N endeavors towards country's development: Bab ..

PML-N endeavors towards country's development: Babar

18 minutes ago
 Solangi for following ECP's timeline to hold elect ..

Solangi for following ECP's timeline to hold election

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan