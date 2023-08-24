Caretaker home minister along with home secretary, IGP visits SSU

Interim Home Minister Sindh Brigadier (Rtd.) Haris Nawaz, Sindh Home Secretary Aijaz Ali Shah and IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar on Thursday visited the Special Security Unit (SSU) headquarters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Interim Home Minister Sindh Brigadier (Rtd.) Haris Nawaz, Sindh Home Secretary Aijaz Ali Shah and IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar on Thursday visited the Special Security Unit (SSU) headquarters.

The minister and the officers were welcomed by DIGP - Sindh Police Security & Emergency Services Division Dr Maqsood Ahmed, Commandant SSU Dr. Farrukh Ali and other senior officers, said a news release.

They were presented with a guard of honour by a contingent of SSU.

The Interim Home Minister Sindh, Home Secretary and the IGP Sindh along with DIGP - Security and Emergency Services Division and Commandant SSU visited different sections of SSU and appreciated the professional administration and management of the SSU.

Caretaker Home Minister Sindh Brigadier Haris Nawaz presided over a meeting at the SSU Conference.

DIGP Dr Maqsood Ahmed briefed about the different units of the Security Division and informed about the establishment of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (S.

W.A.T) in SSU, the first ever in the country, which comprises highly trained commandos and lady commandos equipped with modern tactical weapons.

The DIGP further said the Madadgar-15 is an important sub-unit of Sindh Police which is being restored and set up as per the need of an hour. Having increased the men's power and changes on an administrative level, the response time of the Madadgar-15 has been reduced to 07-10 from 30-40 minutes in any emergency situation.

He further briefed that the Pakistan Army is also providing training to further enhance the professional techniques of commandos at its different training institutes.

The Interim Home Minister also witnessed the mock drill conducted by the S.W.AT to deal with any hostile situation.

DIGP Security presented honorary shields to the Interim Home Minister and Home Secretary.