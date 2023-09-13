Open Menu

Caretaker Home Minister For Speeding Up Operations Against Criminals

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Caretaker home minister for speeding up operations against criminals

Sindh Caretaker Minister for Home and Prisons Brig. (R) Haris Nawaz while presiding over a high-level meeting on law and order has directed law enforcement agencies to speed up intelligence-based operations against street criminals, drug dealers, land grabbers and comb out illegal immigrants from the city, through mutual coordinated action

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Sindh Caretaker Minister for Home and Prisons Brig. (R) Haris Nawaz while presiding over a high-level meeting on law and order has directed law enforcement agencies to speed up intelligence-based operations against street criminals, drug dealers, land grabbers and comb out illegal immigrants from the city, through mutual coordinated action.

The Home Minister ordered to evolve a joint strategy for commencing a grand operation against the dacoits and their facilitators in the Katcha (riverine) areas of the province, according to a news release on Wednesday.

He vowed to take the operation against the lawbreakers to its logical conclusion.

The meeting was held here at the office of the Home Minister and attended by Sindh Home Secretary, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar; Addl.IGP Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind, Deputy Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh, and senior officers of other law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Rangers Law And Order Criminals From

Recent Stories

SNGPL disconnects 20 gas connections over illegal ..

SNGPL disconnects 20 gas connections over illegal compressor use

9 minutes ago
 Addl. IGP, Commissioner visit CPLC office

Addl. IGP, Commissioner visit CPLC office

9 minutes ago
 Chance of more monsoon rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ..

Chance of more monsoon rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Friday

9 minutes ago
 IT education vital for youth today: Governor Punja ..

IT education vital for youth today: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

9 minutes ago
 Pollution control responsibility of everyone: DG P ..

Pollution control responsibility of everyone: DG Punjab Industries

5 minutes ago
 Dengue surge: Punjab battles rising cases with swi ..

Dengue surge: Punjab battles rising cases with swift measures

5 minutes ago
South Punjab gears up for student council election ..

South Punjab gears up for student council elections with over 1.1 m voters

5 minutes ago
 Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) witnesses 21% growth in Au ..

5 minutes ago
 PM directs to reconstruct, improve GB's communicat ..

PM directs to reconstruct, improve GB's communication infrastructure

5 minutes ago
 Two flour mills sealed in Larkana by district admi ..

Two flour mills sealed in Larkana by district administration

4 minutes ago
 P&DD directed to take land acquisition into accoun ..

P&DD directed to take land acquisition into account in foreign funded projects

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy's offshore patrol vessel launching c ..

Pakistan Navy's offshore patrol vessel launching ceremony held in Romania

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan