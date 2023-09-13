Caretaker home minister for speeding up operations against criminals

Sindh Caretaker Minister for Home and Prisons Brig. (R) Haris Nawaz while presiding over a high-level meeting on law and order has directed law enforcement agencies to speed up intelligence-based operations against street criminals, drug dealers, land grabbers and comb out illegal immigrants from the city, through mutual coordinated action

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Sindh Caretaker Minister for Home and Prisons Brig. (R) Haris Nawaz while presiding over a high-level meeting on law and order has directed law enforcement agencies to speed up intelligence-based operations against street criminals, drug dealers, land grabbers and comb out illegal immigrants from the city, through mutual coordinated action.

The Home Minister ordered to evolve a joint strategy for commencing a grand operation against the dacoits and their facilitators in the Katcha (riverine) areas of the province, according to a news release on Wednesday.

He vowed to take the operation against the lawbreakers to its logical conclusion.

The meeting was held here at the office of the Home Minister and attended by Sindh Home Secretary, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar; Addl.IGP Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind, Deputy Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh, and senior officers of other law enforcement and intelligence agencies.