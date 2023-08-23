Open Menu

Caretaker Home Minister, Home Secretary Visit CPO

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2023 | 04:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Caretaker Home Minister Brigadier (Retd) Haris Nawaz and Home Secretary visited Central Police Office (CPO) here on Wednesday.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh and other senior police officers welcomed the minister and secretary on their arrival at CPO, according to a spokesman for Sindh Police.

DIGP Special Protection Unit (SPU) briefed on CPEC and Non-CPEC projects.

He was informed about the security of Chinese experts/staff associated with the projects. He also drew attention to the police recruitment process at SPU.

Minister Haris Nawaz said recruitment in SPU should be done as soon as possible on the basis of merit and ability.

He said the enemies do not want the country to move towards prosperity and development. The security of Chinese residents should be made foolproof, said Nawaz.

The IGP Sindh on the occasion said through close monitoring and effective strategy, Chinese security was exceptional.

Later, the minister and the secretary also visited the Central Command and Control Center established at CPO.

DIGP Headquarters Sindh, AIGPs of Welfare, Logistics and IT were also present on the occasion.

