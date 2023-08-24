Open Menu

Caretaker Home Minister, Home Secretary Visit KPO

Published August 24, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Caretaker Home Minister Brigadier (Rtd.) Haris Nawaz here on Thursday visited Karachi Police Office (KPO) along with Sindh Home Secretary Syed Ijaz Ali Shah.

Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Javed Alam Odho and senior police officers received the caretaker home minister and a well-armed contingent of police presented guard of honor to the minister.

CPLC Chief Zubair Habib, DIGP Admin, DIGP CIA, DIGP Security, ADIGP Crime, Zonal DIGPs and other senior officers participated in the meeting, chaired by the caretaker Home Minister, said a news release.

During the meeting, Additional IGP Karachi gave a detailed briefing on the law and order situation in the city.

He presented a detailed review of the measures to be taken to protect the lives and property of the citizens and the police security plan and its implementation.

In the meeting, measures to combat street crime, drugs, smuggling and other issues were also reviewed in detail and a comprehensive strategy was prepared.

