Open Menu

Caretaker Home Minister, Home Secretary Visit CTD Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2023 | 07:32 PM

Caretaker home minister, home secretary visit CTD office

Sindh Caretaker Home Minister Brigadier (Rtd.) Haris Nawaz and Home Secretary Aijaz Ali Shah on Friday visited the office of Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) CTD Zulfiqar Larik briefed the minister about the actions taken by the department to combat terrorism, prevent arms smuggling, counter possible future terrorist activities and others said a news release

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Caretaker Home Minister Brigadier (Rtd.) Haris Nawaz and Home Secretary Aijaz Ali Shah on Friday visited the office of Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) CTD Zulfiqar Larik briefed the minister about the actions taken by the department to combat terrorism, prevent arms smuggling, counter possible future terrorist activities and others said a news release.

Besides, the DIGP also apprised the minister about the recent re-organization of CTD, the establishment of Special Weapons and Tactics Team (S.

W.A.T) team with the assistance of Pakistan Navy and upgradation of CTD in future.

Appreciating the effective actions by the CTD, the interim home minister emphasized that CTD to continue strict actions against the proscribed organizations.

Later, the DIGP-CTD presented honorary shields to the Caretaker Home Minister and Home Secretary.

On the occasion, other senior officers of CTD were also present.

Related Topics

Sindh Terrorist Pakistan Navy Police

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador meets with Foreign Minister of Paki ..

UAE Ambassador meets with Foreign Minister of Pakistan’s Interim Government

14 minutes ago
 Day 2 of World Para Powerlifting Championships see ..

Day 2 of World Para Powerlifting Championships sees record-breaking performances

29 minutes ago
 DC reviews performance of revenue department

DC reviews performance of revenue department

18 minutes ago
 Seminar held at SAU on "Career Counseling and Digi ..

Seminar held at SAU on "Career Counseling and Digital Marketing,"

10 minutes ago
 Stocks rise as Powell speech looms

Stocks rise as Powell speech looms

21 minutes ago
 Police arrest 12,358 POs in ongoing year

Police arrest 12,358 POs in ongoing year

18 minutes ago
Pakistani service-oriented companies to participat ..

Pakistani service-oriented companies to participate in CIFTIS in Beijing

21 minutes ago
 DC mobilizes Capital admin to effectively combat d ..

DC mobilizes Capital admin to effectively combat dengue threat

15 minutes ago
 Arrangements for Asia Cup near completion: DC

Arrangements for Asia Cup near completion: DC

15 minutes ago
 Kalash Valley: A home to ancient cultural heritage ..

Kalash Valley: A home to ancient cultural heritage requires Govt. patronage to d ..

15 minutes ago
 NAB KP announces to hold Open Kacheri for public

NAB KP announces to hold Open Kacheri for public

15 minutes ago
 5 suspects, 10 alleged wanted accused arrested

5 suspects, 10 alleged wanted accused arrested

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan