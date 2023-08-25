Caretaker home minister, home secretary visit CTD office

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Caretaker Home Minister Brigadier (Rtd.) Haris Nawaz and Home Secretary Aijaz Ali Shah on Friday visited the office of Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) CTD Zulfiqar Larik briefed the minister about the actions taken by the department to combat terrorism, prevent arms smuggling, counter possible future terrorist activities and others said a news release.

Besides, the DIGP also apprised the minister about the recent re-organization of CTD, the establishment of Special Weapons and Tactics Team (S.

W.A.T) team with the assistance of Pakistan Navy and upgradation of CTD in future.

Appreciating the effective actions by the CTD, the interim home minister emphasized that CTD to continue strict actions against the proscribed organizations.

Later, the DIGP-CTD presented honorary shields to the Caretaker Home Minister and Home Secretary.

On the occasion, other senior officers of CTD were also present.