Caretaker Home Minister Visits DIGP Traffic Karachi Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2023 | 09:07 PM

Sindh Caretaker Minister for Home and Prisons Brigadier (Rtd.) Haris Nawaz on Tuesday visited the office of DIGP - Traffic Karachi

On the occasion, the minister laid a floral wreath on the Yadgar-e-Shuhada (martyrs monument) of traffic police and offered Fateha.

The minister said a model project of a separate track for motorcyclists should be started on Shahrah-e-Faisal from Karsaz to Airport.

He directed the DIGP Traffic to compile comprehensive survey report regarding misuse of commercial parking in city buildings and maintenance of parking area.

Recommendations in this regard should be submitted as soon as possible.

Brig. (Rtd.) Haris Nawaz said police officers and officials should ensure good behavior with the citizens.

During his briefing to the minister, DIGP Traffic Karachi Ahmed Nawaz Cheema told that there were 9077 sanctioned posts while 5557 officials were performing duties.

He said there were 153 traffic signals in the city of which 86 were under the management of Traffic Engineering Bureau, 65 Cantonment Boards and 2 under the management of CAA.

The DIGP said Traffic Helpline 1915 was serving the citizens round the clock.

Ahmed Nawaz Cheema said traffic police had 438 body cameras which help in the accountability process.

The said bodyworn cameras were attached to the front of the shirts of traffic cops and were in constant recording mode.

