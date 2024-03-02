Caretaker HR Minister Visits CPO Lahore
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2024 | 08:53 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George visited Central Police Office (CPO) here on Saturday and met IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.
Security issues including protection of rights of minorities in Punjab were discussed. Pastor Imran Afzal, Shaukat Ashiq, Kaleem Younis, Ghulam Rasool and others were included in the delegation.
The caretaker minister said Punjab is the safest province for minorities. He appreciated welfare initiatives of the Punjab Police, including establishment of Meesaq Centres for protection of rights of minorities.
The IGP said that the Punjab Police were providing full security to all sacred programmes of minorities and religious places. More than 40,000 minority citizens had been provided services since the establishment of Police Meesaq Centres, he added He said that after the Jaranwala invident, the Punjab Police played a leadership role in promoting inter-faith harmony.
Minority staff of Police Meesaq Centers are providing services and solving the problems of minority citizens on a priority basis.
The IGP said that Christian officers and officials are very important part of the Punjab Police. These police officers and officials of the minority community are doing excellent service in the Punjab Police, he added.
The caretaker minister and the IGP also exchanged souvenirs. DIG Welfare and Finance Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, AIG Operations Asad Ejaz Malhi, SSP Operations Lahore Ali Raza were also present.
