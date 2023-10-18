Open Menu

Caretaker Info Minister Condoles Over Death Of Prof. Ajmal Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2023 | 08:03 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Provincial Caretaker Minister for Information, Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel has expressed grief over the death of renowned educationist and former Vice Chancellor, Professor Ajmal Khan.

In a condolence message issued here on Wednesday, Barrister Jamal said Professor Ajmal was a respected educationist and his service to promote education would always be remembered.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and granted courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience and equanimity.

