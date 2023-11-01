Open Menu

Caretaker Info Minister Witnesses Matches Of Media Cricket League

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2023 | 08:58 PM

Provincial Caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel here Wednesday witnessed the Media Cricket League at Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Stadium

Speaking on the occasion as a Chief Guest, he underscored the importance of sports and said that recreational activities are vital for ensuring a healthy lifestyle. He extended congratulations to Peshawar Press Club and all its members for holding the sports event.

Secretary Information, Syed Jabbar Shah, Director General Information Muhammad Imran Khan, Director Public Relations Liaqat Amin, President Press Club Peshawar Arshad Aziz Malik, and senior journalists M Riaz, Shamim Shahid, Shahabuddin, Anila Shaheen were also present on the occasion.

Caretaker Provincial Information Minister also emphasized the demanding nature of journalism, often carried out under challenging circumstances and strict deadlines. The minister highlighted the therapeutic benefits of sports and recreational activities for journalists.

