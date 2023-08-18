Open Menu

Caretaker Info Minister's Responsibilities Quite Different From Position Of Independent Journalist: Solangi

Published August 18, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has said that he has assumed the charge of Federal caretaker minister for Information and Broadcasting.

In a tweet late Thursday night, he said his new role has legal and constitutional responsibilities quite different from the position of an independent analyst and journalist.

He said that he will try to act in harmony with his new responsibilities till he was posted as Information Minister.

