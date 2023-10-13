Open Menu

Caretaker Information Minister Visits PTV Lahore Centre

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2023 | 02:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi visited the Pakistan Television (PTV) Centre, here on Friday.

He took a round of various sections of the centre and observed working of employees.

ptv Lahore General Manager Saifuddin and other officials briefed the minister about working of the centre.

The minister also visited PTV union office where he was presented a bouquet by the union office-bearers. He lauded the performance of Information Secretary and PTV Managing Director Zahoor Ahmed.

The minister also attended the programme 'Mein aur Aap", hosted by Syed Imran Shafqat and responded to questions on current affairs.

