Open Menu

Caretaker Interior Minister Condemns Attack On Police Mobile In Laki Marwat

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Caretaker Interior Minister condemns attack on Police Mobile in Laki Marwat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaz Bugti on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on Police mobile in Laki Marwat.

The minister grieved over the martyrdom of two police constables in the attack during an exchange of fire and prayed for the departed souls, said a handout issued from the ministry.

He appreciated the role of the police in the maintenance of law and order in the country.

The interior minister said that the best medical aid should be provided to the injured policeman, adding that such incidents cannot demoralize the brave police.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Police Exchange Law And Order Interior Minister Mobile From Best

Recent Stories

IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhan ..

IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhana case

5 minutes ago
 MoHAP to develop comprehensive women&#039;s health ..

MoHAP to develop comprehensive women&#039;s health policy

27 minutes ago
 Pak-Iran diplomatic relations are the need of the ..

Pak-Iran diplomatic relations are the need of the hour, bilateral cooperation in ..

47 minutes ago
 UAE government participates in Digital Economy Min ..

UAE government participates in Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting within G20

57 minutes ago
 UAE-funded field hospital in Chad receives 6,110 s ..

UAE-funded field hospital in Chad receives 6,110 since opening

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler calls municipal councils in emirate ..

Sharjah Ruler calls municipal councils in emirate to convene

2 hours ago
ECC decides to continue ban on export of sugar

ECC decides to continue ban on export of sugar

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Chinese electric carmaker BYD triples half-year pr ..

Chinese electric carmaker BYD triples half-year profit

15 hours ago
 Storm Idalia strengthens near Cuba, heads to Flori ..

Storm Idalia strengthens near Cuba, heads to Florida

15 hours ago
 UK flights delayed over 'technical issue'

UK flights delayed over 'technical issue'

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan