Caretaker Interior Minister condemns attack on Police Mobile in Laki Marwat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaz Bugti on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on Police mobile in Laki Marwat.

The minister grieved over the martyrdom of two police constables in the attack during an exchange of fire and prayed for the departed souls, said a handout issued from the ministry.

He appreciated the role of the police in the maintenance of law and order in the country.

The interior minister said that the best medical aid should be provided to the injured policeman, adding that such incidents cannot demoralize the brave police.