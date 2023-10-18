Caretaker Interior Minister condemns Israeli bombing on Hospital in Gaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Interim Minister for Interior Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti on Wednesday strongly condemned Israel's barbaric bombing of a hospital in Gaza killing hundreds of innocent Palestinians.

The minister expressed deep sorrow and regret over more than 500 martyrs in the attack and said that such barbaric attacks on wounded, patients and refugees in hospital is inhuman act.

He said hospitals and medical staff are protected under international humanitarian law and targeting civilian populations and property is a violation of international law and a war crime.

The entire Pakistani nation is praying for Muslim Palestinian brothers and sisters and their hearts beat with the oppressed Palestinians, said the Interior Minister

He urged the international community to take immediate steps to end the Israeli bombardment and siege on Gaza and asked for immediate permission to supply food and medicine to Gaza. '

He termed the recent Israeli airstrikes as a genocide of Palestinians