Caretaker Interior Minister Meets With Minority Communities In Mirpurkhas

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2023 | 09:07 PM

Caretaker Interior Minister Sindh Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz and IG Sindh Raja Riffat Mukhtar held a long meeting with elected representatives of the minority communities of Mirpurkhas division here on Wednesday

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Interior Minister Sindh Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz and IG Sindh Raja Riffat Mukhtar held a long meeting with elected representatives of the minority communities of Mirpurkhas division here on Wednesday.

 

According to details, after taking information from the representatives belonging to the minority community of Tharparkar district about their problems, especially suicides, the Home Minister was told that early marriage, not marrying cousins and raising children at an early age, and economic poverty are two of the main causes of suicide.

 

Apart from this, the Home Minister was told that there is concern among the minority community regarding the ongoing migration in the country, and he said that a period of prosperity is about to begin in the country, so there is no need for the minority community to leave the country; we are only putting pressure on the foreigners.

The name of a particular nation should not be mentioned, he added. On this occasion, IG Sindh Riffat Mukhtar said that the salaries of the Sindh Police Jawans are also being made equal to those of the Punjab Police.

More than 2500 additional personnel of the Karachi Traffic Police are being merged with the police of different districts to meet the shortage of personnel. A grand operation is going to be conducted against drug smugglers and raw material robbers in the cities, he added. After the meeting, Brigadier (Rtd) Haris Nawaz and IG Sindh Raja Rafat Mukhtar visited the Police Facilitation Centre and left.App/Shr/378

