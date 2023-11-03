Open Menu

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti Lays SBP Annual Report In Senate

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2023 | 05:43 PM

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Friday laid before the Senate the annual report of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on the country's economy for the year 2022-23

The Interior Minister also tabled in the House the Annual Report for the year 2022 of the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Federal Public Service Commission’s Annual Report for the year 2021.

The House also witnessed the presentation of 12 reports of various Senate Standing Committees.

