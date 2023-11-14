Open Menu

Caretaker KP CM Assigns Portfolios To 9 Ministers

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2023 | 12:00 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah here on Monday assigned portfolios to the nine caretaker ministers.

According to the notification of Administration Department, Syed Masood Shah was assigned the portfolio of Establishment, Administration and Inter Provincial Coordination, Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser (Relief, Rehabilitation, Settlement, Zakat, Usher, Social Welfare, Women Empowerment and Special Education, Ahmad Rasool Bangash (Finance, Revenue and Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control), Asif Rafiq (Climate Change, Forestry, Wildlife, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and food), Dr Najeebullah (Science, Technology, Information Technology, sports, Youth Affairs), Muhammad Qasim Jan (Education, Higher education and libraries, Archives), Syed Amir Abdullah (Tribal Affairs, Technical Education, Industry, Commerce), Engr.

Amer Nadeem Durrani (Public Health Engineering, Local Government, Rural Development, Elections and Engr Ahmad Jan (Communication and Works, Irrigation).

The remaining portfolios of departments would be kept with the chief minister.

