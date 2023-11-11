Open Menu

Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan Passes Away

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 11, 2023 | 12:06 PM

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa passed away on Saturday morning.

Azam Khan, hailing from the Parrang area of Charsadda district, had been shifted to a private hospital on Friday night due to a severe stomach infection and a subsequent heart attack. He succumbed to his ailments at 10:25 am on Saturday, as confirmed by the spokesperson of Rehman Medical Institute, Peshawar.

The hospital's spokesperson, Shabbir Shah, mentioned that Azam Khan was in critical condition, suffering from various diseases. His funeral prayers are scheduled for 3 pm in Charsadda.

Azam Khan, appointed as the caretaker chief minister on January 21, 2023, was a graduate of Islamia College and completed his barrister studies in the UK in 1962.

He began his career in civil service as an assistant commissioner in Peshawar. Throughout his illustrious career, he held key positions, including finance minister and planning and development minister of the province. In 2018, he served as the Federal interior minister in the interim government.

Azam Khan's contributions extended to his role as the chief secretary of the province from 1990 to 1993. Post-retirement, he joined the United Nations, leading various significant projects. Known for his expertise in administrative affairs, Azam Khan's legacy encompasses service at both local and international levels.

