Caretaker KP CM Expresses Grief Over Musharraf's Demise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Caretaker KP CM expresses grief over Musharraf's demise

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan while expressing grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the former President of Pakistan, General (Retd), Pervez Musharraf offered condolences to the bereaved family.

In a condolence statement issued here on Sunday, he prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased and fortitude for the bereaved family.

