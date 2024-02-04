Caretaker Law Minister visits Shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Sindh Minister for Law and Auqaf Umer Soomro visited the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qlanadar on Sunday.

Former Caretaker Sindh Minister Iftekhar Ahmed Soomro was also accompanied with him.

The Caretaker Law Minister laid a floral wreath on the Shrine and offered fateha and prayers for the development and prosperity of the Country and Sindh as well.