Open Menu

Caretaker Law Minister Vows To Make Departments More Vibrant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Caretaker Law minister vows to make departments more vibrant

Provincial Caretaker Minister for Law, Religious Affairs and Human Rights Muhammad Umar Soomro on Wednesday affirmed to make Human Rights and Religious Affairs Department more functional and reachable for the general public at district level in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Provincial Caretaker Minister for Law, Religious Affairs and Human Rights Muhammad Umar Soomro on Wednesday affirmed to make Human Rights and Religious Affairs Department more functional and reachable for the general public at district level in Sindh.

This he said in a meeting with office bearers of legal fraternity and local dignitaries of different districts of Sindh, who came to felicitate the minister after assuming charge of the office.

He was optimistic about bringing reforms in Law Department and said that the Chief Minister and Governor Sindh would be approached through summary.

He said that in the current situation in the country, we need dialogue with everyone, we don't have to limit ourselves to Karachi, but we need dialogue in all the divisions of Sindh and to work for the betterment of the province and the people of the country.

He lamented that the Human Rights Department was also running like a post office and it must be improved.

He said that the instructions of the caretaker chief minister would be fully implemented. I have also taken a briefing from the secretaries of my departments, whatever deficiencies will appear in the departments will be removed, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Governor Post All From

Recent Stories

Commissioner, DC visits SZABIST run People's Schoo ..

Commissioner, DC visits SZABIST run People's School Programme

16 seconds ago
 LESCO officers warned of over-billing; CEO orders ..

LESCO officers warned of over-billing; CEO orders to disconnect WASA connections ..

10 minutes ago
 CS for expediting anti-dengue activities in high-r ..

CS for expediting anti-dengue activities in high-risk districts

10 minutes ago
 Senator Samina calls on American Political & Econo ..

Senator Samina calls on American Political & Economic Chief Shelly Saxon

10 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar launc ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar launches monsoon tree plantation ca ..

10 minutes ago
 Infrastructure projects vital in improving connect ..

Infrastructure projects vital in improving connectivity, tackling climate-change ..

7 minutes ago
Bishop of Lahore calls on Governor Punjab

Bishop of Lahore calls on Governor Punjab

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan to play NZ, Australia in ICC CWC warm-up ..

Pakistan to play NZ, Australia in ICC CWC warm-up fixtures

7 minutes ago
 Condemnatory protest demonstrations "greet" Narend ..

Condemnatory protest demonstrations "greet" Narendra Modi at BRICS summit

7 minutes ago
 Senate body for streamlining administrative affair ..

Senate body for streamlining administrative affairs of PSM, resolving issues of ..

7 minutes ago
 400,000 trees monsoon plantation drive commendable ..

400,000 trees monsoon plantation drive commendable initiative: Governor Balochis ..

5 minutes ago
 Sindh University awards scholarship to 327 deservi ..

Sindh University awards scholarship to 327 deserving students

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan