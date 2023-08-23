Caretaker Law minister vows to make departments more vibrant

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Caretaker Minister for Law, Religious Affairs and Human Rights Muhammad Umar Soomro on Wednesday affirmed to make Human Rights and Religious Affairs Department more functional and reachable for the general public at district level in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Provincial Caretaker Minister for Law, Religious Affairs and Human Rights Muhammad Umar Soomro on Wednesday affirmed to make Human Rights and Religious Affairs Department more functional and reachable for the general public at district level in Sindh.

This he said in a meeting with office bearers of legal fraternity and local dignitaries of different districts of Sindh, who came to felicitate the minister after assuming charge of the office.

He was optimistic about bringing reforms in Law Department and said that the Chief Minister and Governor Sindh would be approached through summary.

He said that in the current situation in the country, we need dialogue with everyone, we don't have to limit ourselves to Karachi, but we need dialogue in all the divisions of Sindh and to work for the betterment of the province and the people of the country.

He lamented that the Human Rights Department was also running like a post office and it must be improved.

He said that the instructions of the caretaker chief minister would be fully implemented. I have also taken a briefing from the secretaries of my departments, whatever deficiencies will appear in the departments will be removed, he added.