Caretaker minister accuses PTI government of ignoring CPEC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Provincial Caretaker Information Minister, Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel accused the PTI government of ignoring the importance of CPEC projects and said the country had achieved milestones if CPEC was pursued sagaciously by previous rulers.

He expressed these views in a ceremony held to mark ten years of completion of the Belt Road Initiative and CPEC project. He said that nation would forget the injustices and indifferent attitude of PTI relating to CPEC.

He said that some elements tried to harm Pakistan and tarnish its image reiterating the commitment that we would defend our country and its assets.

Nations cannot prosper without giving due importance to their infrastructure, he said adding that it is our duty to liaise and work in cohesion for the progress and prosperity of the country.

The ceremony was also attended by Governor KP, Haji Ghulam Ali, Caretaker minister, Fazal Elahi and Director of Area Study Centre, Dr Shabbir Ahmad.