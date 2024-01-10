Caretaker minister assures to resolve teachers, students issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi on Wednesday assured to resolve teachers and students issues on priority basis.

According to a press release issued here, the minister met with a delegation of daily wagers and assured them to address all genuine issues relating to their profession.

The minister informed that the Cabinet has also approved the regularisation of 227 daily wagers. He further stated that those daily wagers who passed the test of the Federal Public Service Commission, would have regularization as per the judgement of the high court.

The judgement was also upheld by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, he stated.

Madad Ali said that teachers form the nations and they should be facilitated in an appropriate manner.

He vowed that all out efforts would be made to uplift the quality of education in the public sector, especially in the capital.

He said that out-of-school children is also a top priority of the government and for this, steps are being taken to bring them back to school for imparting education. He was of the opinion that these are critical issues and that should be given the highest importance.