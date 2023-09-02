Open Menu

Caretaker Minister Calls On PM Kakar

Caretaker Minister calls on PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah on Saturday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

During the meeting, the minister apprised the prime minister of the matters pertaining to his ministry, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Proposed measures to promote Pakistani art and culture were also discussed during the meeting.

The prime minister observed that the cooperation between the Ministry of Information and the National Heritage and Culture division could prove very beneficial for the promotion of arts and culture.

