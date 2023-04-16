Caretaker Minister calls on Russian trade representative at Islamabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical education Mohammad Adnan Jalil called on Deputy Trade Representative of the Russian Embassy Viktor S. Vinogradov at Islamabad and discussed with him matters of mutual interest, especially trade activities.

The minister highlighted possible aspects wherein more potential is available for further boosting of trade ties between the two countries.

The caretaker provincial minister expressed that there were so many possibilities for further strengthening bilateral trade and business activities in various sectors for both countries.

He said that mutual trade could be enhanced by providing facilities to the business community of the two countries.

Facilitation of the business community can improve the volume of trade among both countries, Jalil added He further said that mutual cooperation especially at the level of Small and Medium Enterprises(SMEs) will prove to be of great help in the development of mutual trade and needs concentration.

The provincial minister underscored the need for visits at the level of business community delegations between the two countries which would be very helpful in improving trade relations.