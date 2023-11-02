Caretaker Minister chairs KDA BoD meeting held at WSSC

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Caretaker Minister for Finance and Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control, Ahmed Rasool Bangash on Thursday presided over the meeting of the board of Directors of Kohat Development Authority (KDA)

at the office of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC).

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir, Chief Executive Officer (CEO)WSSC Kohat and other relevant officials. On this occasion, the CEO of the department gave a detailed briefing to the provincial minister on the overall performance of the department.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the provincial minister said that the government was trying its best to ensure uninterrupted provision of all basic facilities and services to the people.

Referring to the problems presented in the meeting, he said that despite severe financial difficulties, practical measures are being taken on a priority basis to solve the problems.

He also issued instructions to the concerned authorities and said that they should make utmost efforts to perform their responsibilities related to the people in an efficient manner.

He emphasized ensuring the implementation of the decisions taken in the meeting.

