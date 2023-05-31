Caretaker minister chairs meeting to discuss efforts against extremism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Provincial Caretaker Minister for Law and Higher education, Justice (Retd) Irshad Qaisar on Wednesday visited Centre of Excellence and chaired a meeting to discuss efforts being underway to counter extremism.

On the occasion, caretaker minister was informed about research work and efforts underway in Centre for Excellence to counter extremism, militancy, hatred and lack of tolerance in society and to change mindset of people.

The caretaker minister was told that aims and objectives of the center include creation of a society that is free from negativity and extremism.

She expressed satisfaction over the performance of the center and assured cooperation to management in increasing productivity of the center.