UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Minister Directs Action Dealers Supplying Substandard Fertilizer, Pesticides

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Caretaker minister directs action dealers supplying substandard fertilizer, pesticides

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Abdul Haleem Qasuria has directed action against dealers that are supplying substandard fertilizers and pesticides in the markets.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding the ongoing development projects of the Agriculture Extension Department on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Dr. Jan Muhammad, Director General Agriculture Extension, Dr. Murad Khan, Director General Agriculture Merged districts and project directors of various developments.

The caretaker minister said that officers should keep eye on substandard seeds and substandard fertilizers and take action against those responsible to ensure food security in the province.

He directed steps to eliminate substandard pesticides in the markets and formulate strategies to develop the agriculture sector on modern lines. He also concerned officials to ensure transparency in projects and make efforts to complete them within the stipulated time.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Market

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan captures fans’ admiration throug ..

Mohammad Rizwan captures fans’ admiration through devotion to prayer

5 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Mohamed Hela ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Mohamed Helal Al Kaabi on his mother&#039; ..

12 minutes ago
 SEDD organises &#039;Towards Sustainable Industria ..

SEDD organises &#039;Towards Sustainable Industrial Future&#039; Forum

12 minutes ago
 Education is key to meeting requirements of next 5 ..

Education is key to meeting requirements of next 50 years: Mansour bin Zayed

27 minutes ago
 Emirates Post Group undergoes restructuring to dri ..

Emirates Post Group undergoes restructuring to drive growth

27 minutes ago
 SDAL, Carrefour sign cooperation agreement

SDAL, Carrefour sign cooperation agreement

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.