Caretaker minister directs action dealers supplying substandard fertilizer, pesticides

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Abdul Haleem Qasuria has directed action against dealers that are supplying substandard fertilizers and pesticides in the markets.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding the ongoing development projects of the Agriculture Extension Department on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Dr. Jan Muhammad, Director General Agriculture Extension, Dr. Murad Khan, Director General Agriculture Merged districts and project directors of various developments.

The caretaker minister said that officers should keep eye on substandard seeds and substandard fertilizers and take action against those responsible to ensure food security in the province.

He directed steps to eliminate substandard pesticides in the markets and formulate strategies to develop the agriculture sector on modern lines. He also concerned officials to ensure transparency in projects and make efforts to complete them within the stipulated time.