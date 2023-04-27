Caretaker minister directs timely completion of ongoing developmental schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Provincial Caretaker Minister for Irrigation, Haji Fazal Elhai on Thursday directed officials concerned to complete ongoing projects within the stipulated time and remove hurdles that were hindering the completion of the projects.

He was talking to a delegation of the Chitral Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Additional Secretary Irrigation, Nasir Ali, Chief Engineer North, Ishaq Khan and Director Planning, Abid Noor were also present on the occasion.

The caretaker minister listened to the problems of the delegation and assured them of cooperation in the resolution of their problems.

The delegation also informed the minister about the unavailability of funds to complete ongoing uplift projects in Chitral.

He also directed officials of the irrigation department to inform higher authorities about their issues and problems affecting the pace of development work. He also discussed the pace of work on schemes that were initiated by the irrigation department in Chitral.