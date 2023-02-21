UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Minister For Auqaf And Religious Affairs, Zakat And Ushr Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir Visits Mian Mir Shrine

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2023 | 08:08 PM

Caretaker Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir visited the shrine of eminent Sufi Hazrat Mian Mir (RA), here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir visited the shrine of eminent Sufi Hazrat Mian Mir (RA), here on Tuesday.

Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs Punjab Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari was also present on the occasion.

The Minister laid floral wreath on the grave of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) and recited Fateha. He visited different parts of the shrine and reviewed the provision of facilities to the devotees under the management of Auqaf department.

The Minister was briefed by the Auqaf authorities on the renovation of Darbar Hazrat Mian Mir.

Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir while speaking on this occasion said that the mission of harmony and brotherhood of a great spiritual figure like Hazrat Mian Mir should be carried forward, adding, "The country is in dire need of solidarity and unity at this time.

" The message of inter-faith harmony must be spread from the 'mihrab and minber', he added.

He said that the entire Pakistani nation was united to help the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria. Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir appealed that the nation should step up and help their Turkish brothers in difficult time. "The Punjab government will ensure the provision of maximum facilities to the public during Ramadan," he said.

