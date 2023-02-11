UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Minister For Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat And Ushar Barrister Syed Azfer Ali Holds Open Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2023 | 06:34 PM

Caretaker Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushar Barrister Syed Azfer Ali held a khuli kutchehry (open court) at his office at the Civil Secretariat on Saturday to listen to the public complaints and issued orders on-the-spot

Provincial Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs Dr Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari, Administrator Zakat and Usher Punjab Rana Muhammad Sajjad Babar were also present.

At the open court, many citizens, including women, presented their requests to the provincial minister.

The caretaker minister said that for convenience of citizens, a series of open courts had been started, which would continue in future also.

"An open court will be held every week," pledged the caretaker minister.

Taking notice of the alleged overcharging by shoe-keepers at the shrine of Data Sahib, the provincial minister directed Secretary Auqaf Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari to take action.

The secretary warned that cases would be registered against those found guilty of overcharging at the Darbar.

Dr. Raza Bukhari called the complainant to Data Darbar to identify the staff concerned.

The caretaker minister said that if the fee for paposh (shoe-keeping) was low, it might be increased; however, illegal collection and overcharging would not be tolerated at all.

He issued orders on applications related to Zakat and directed that all the process of distribution of Zakat should be completed before Ramazan. "The process for appointing Zakat administrators at gross-roots level should also be completed soon," he said. He said that he was conducting visits across the province to review the facilities at shrines. "I will also meet the IG Police Punjab regarding the security of the shrines," he said.

Barrister Azfer Ali said that the illegal occupation of endowment land would be ended while the collection of arrears from defaulters would also be improved.

