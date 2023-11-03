Caretaker Minister for Education Madad Ali Sindhi stresses for implementation of laws, quality education to gain progress

Caretaker Minister for Education Madad Ali Sindhi on Friday stressed the need for the implementation of laws and to improve the quality education for achieving progress in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Education Madad Ali Sindhi on Friday stressed the need for the implementation of laws and to improve the quality education for achieving progress in the country.

Talking to ptv, Sindhi said the caretaker government is taking tough decisions to enhance the efficiency of national institutions, including the education sector.

He said there is a need to convene an inter-provincial conference to highlight the importance of quality education and research work in the country.

Responding to a question about the dilapidated condition of some schools in far-flung areas, Sindhi said the government has visited a number of schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

He added that the issues of dropout children and poor quality school materials will be resolved soon.

A comprehensive mechanism will be adopted to address the problems faced by different institutions, he stated.

Sindhi appreciated the caretaker government's steps taken in the shortest period of time, saying law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have launched a crackdown to nab illegal and unregistered foreigners living in the country.

He said Pakistan is facing terrorism issues due to the involvement of illegal and unregistered aliens.

To another question about a long-term strategy to streamline the system, Sindhi said the caretaker government will complete the task of providing security and necessary funds to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding free and fair elections in the country.

He said a democratically elected government will take concrete measures and evolve a strategy to bring improvement in the institutions.