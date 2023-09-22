Caretaker Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali chairs meetings of five departments

Caretaker Federal Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali on Friday chaired separate meetings of five departments including LESCO, PITC, NTDC, WAPDA and NESPAK, here at WAPDA House

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali on Friday chaired separate meetings of five departments including LESCO, PITC, NTDC, WAPDA and NESPAK, here at WAPDA House.

The minister was briefed by the relevant officers about the working of their respective departments.

Lahore Electric Supply Company Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Haider, in a presentation on LESCO, briefed the minister about the performance and issues facing the company.

He also informed the minister about ongoing power theft crackdown, saying it was producing good results.

The minister said that accountability of employees was of utmost importance to ensure better working environment and to overcome power theft related issues.

While responding to a question of the minister, the LESCO chief said that bifurcation of the company would help in managing the affairs of LESCO in a better way.

Power Information Technology Company Chief Executive Dr Muhammad Kashif Shahzaad highlighted their core activities like integrated software applications, combined with implementation strategies for the power sector.

National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) Managing Director Engineer Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan highlighted company's profile, future expansion plan, major achievements and issues being faced by the company.

The minister emphasised strengthening transmission system for enhancing efficiency of the NTDC.

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Sajjad Ghani and members of the authority briefed the caretaker minister about WAPDA projects and activities.

The chairman also highlighted WAPDA's role in efficient and sustainable management of water and power resources in Pakistan.

It was told in the meeting that WAPDA hydel power generation would be doubled from 9,500-MW to 19,500-MW with an addition of about 10,000-MW low-cost, green and clean energy on completion of under-construction WAPDA projects in a phased manner from 2024 to 2029.

He was also apprised of the issues relating to transmission lines of Dasu Hydropower Project and Diamer Basha Dam in addition to matters about hydel electricity tariff and pending payments by CPPA-G.

Minister Muhammad Ali expressed satisfaction over working of WAPDA.

Later, National Engineering Services Pakistan Limited Managing Director Muhammad Zargham Eshaq Khan also briefed the minister about working of NESPAK, who appreciated it.