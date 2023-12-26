Caretaker Minister for Industries, Technical Education, and NMDs Affairs Aamir Abdullah visits MMC inquires health of patients

Caretaker Minister for Industries, Technical Education, and NMDs Affairs Aamir Abdullah visited Mardan Medical Complex (MTI) last night and inquired about the health of the patients and the availability of medicines and doctors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Industries, Technical education, and NMDs Affairs Aamir Abdullah visited Mardan Medical Complex (MTI) last night and inquired about the health of the patients and the availability of medicines and doctors.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Saeedullah Jan, was accompanying him. On the arrival of the caretaker minister, Dr Azam Manan, DMS of Mardan Medical Complex, welcomed him.

The provincial minister visited various wards of Mardan Medical Complex, including the OPD, Accident and Emergency Ward, Neurosurgery Ward, Orthopedic Ward, Medical Ward, and CCU (Cardiology Ward).

The Caretaker Minister said that the provincial government has launched the Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa program to improve the provision of various services, under which the ministers are going to various districts to review the facilities provided to the people to improve them further.

He urged the medical staff to provide the best health services to the patients as well as treat them politely. He also promised to meet the hospital's various needs.