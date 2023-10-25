Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi grieved over demise of journalist Sardar Hameed’s son

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the demise of son of senior journalist Sardar Abdul Hameed

The minister conveyed deep sympathy and condolences to Sardar Abdul Hamid and his family over the tragic loss.

It was a big tragedy for Sardar Abdul Hameed and his family, he said.

Solangi prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.