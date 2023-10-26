Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi takes part in celebrations of Pak-S Korea diplomatic ties' 40th anniversary

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Thursday attended an event hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea for commemorating the completion of the 40 years of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Thursday attended an event hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea for commemorating the completion of the 40 years of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Pakistan.

A cake cutting ceremony was also held to mark the 40th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The ceremony was attended by important personalities including Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and foreign diplomats.

Solangi extended congratulations to the people of Pakistan and Korea on the completion of 40 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"Pakistan values its relationship with the Republic of Korea," he remarked on the occasion.

The minister lauded the visionary and committed leadership of South Korea that had achieved remarkable progress in economic and industrial sectors.

He said Pakistan viewed South Korea as a valuable ally in its pursuits of economic and technological advancement.