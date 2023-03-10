Caretaker Minister for Information and Culture Punjab Amir Mir unveils new logo of Punjab Culture Day

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Information and Culture Punjab Amir Mir unveiled the logo of 'Punjab Culture Day' at a ceremony held at the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC).

The minister said that the logo of Punjab Culture Day has been changed. The current logo is fully represents the culture of Punjab, in which a Punjabi man and a woman are shown dressed in Punjabi clothes.

Amir Mir said that to ensure representation of the common Punjabi people, the turban associated with aristocracy has been replaced by the commonly used turban in the logo.

He said that Punjab Culture Day would be celebrated on March 14 and divisional commissioners across the province would organise ceremonies in their respective regions.

He said that the civilisation and culture of Punjab was famous all over the world due to its beauty, and the Department of Information and Culture is rendering services for promotion of Punjabi language, art and culture. Secretary Information Ali Nawaz Malik, Director General PILAC Benish Fatima Sahi, Additional Secretary Culture Nazia Jabeen and other officers attended the ceremony.