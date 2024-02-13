Open Menu

Caretaker Minister For Interior Dr. Gohar Ijaz Visits NADRA Headquarters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2024 | 07:24 PM

Caretaker Minister for Interior Dr. Gohar Ijaz visits NADRA headquarters

Caretaker Minister for Interior Dr. Gohar Ijaz on Tuesday visited the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) headquarters along with the Secretary Interior and Director General FIA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Interior Dr. Gohar Ijaz on Tuesday visited the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) headquarters along with the Secretary Interior and Director General FIA.

NADRA Chairman Lieutenant General Munir Afsar welcomed the Minister in headquarters, said in a press release.

A detailed briefing on the institution was given to the minister by NADRA officials.

NADRA is an organization of international standards and our main national asset, said the Minister adding that being the custodian of the national identity, this institution has an important role in national security and safety.

Obtaining an identity document is the fundamental right of citizens and in this regard, they should be provided with all possible facilities, the minister said.

He said that NADRA is performing its duties efficiently by utilizing modern technology and chairman NADRA has further raised the standards of the institution with his professionalism.

