Caretaker Minister For Irrigation And Food, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fazal Elahi Directs To Expedite Work On Ongoing Irrigation Schemes

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Caretaker Minister for Irrigation and Food, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fazal Elahi directs to expedite work on ongoing irrigation schemes

Caretaker Minister for Irrigation and Food, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fazal Elahi here on Monday directed concerned officers to expedite the pace of work on ongoing schemes to facilitate farmers with watering systems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Irrigation and food, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fazal Elahi here on Monday directed concerned officers to expedite the pace of work on ongoing schemes to facilitate farmers with watering systems.

He issued these directives while presiding over a performance review meeting of ongoing projects of the Irrigation Department.

Fazal Elahi said timely field watering results in an increase in productivity and also helps minimize massive devastation during floods.

The minister also directed to devise schedules for cleaning of canals within a stipulated time and to ensure the restoration of flood-affected water channels as soon as possible.

