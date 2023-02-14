:Caretaker Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Punjab Ibrahim Hasan Murad wants youth to support service delivery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Punjab Ibrahim Hasan Murad on Tuesday said that it had been decided to start the Local Government Youth Voluntary Movement to improve the provision of local government services in Punjab, in which the problems of governance could be overcome with the purposeful inclusion of the local population.

He asked the youth across the province to get ready to be a part of the Local Government Youth Volunteer Movement for solving public problems.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a renown social worker Raja Zia-ul-Haq in his office.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad further said that the local government department and its institutions had the main role in local development and change in the society could not come until the citizens themselves become a part of government affairs.

The provincial minister said that youth played the most important role for positive change in any society. He said that major social personalities would also be mobilized for the success of the movement.

Meanwhile, Raja Zia-ul-Haq said that the Local Government Minister had a great vision to beautify the society and the way he had been keeping the department active since day one was commendable. He said that the effects of the hard work of the head of the department trickled down to the grass root level and the overall efficiency of the department improved.