Caretaker Minister For Local Government & Community Development Punjab Ibrahim Hasan Murad Visits Lahore Metropolitan Corporation

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Caretaker Minister for Local Government & Community Development Punjab Ibrahim Hasan Murad visits Lahore Metropolitan Corporation

Caretaker Minister for Local Government & Community Development Punjab Ibrahim Hasan Murad visited Lahore Metropolitan Corporation on Wednesday and issued several instructions to improve the provision of civic amenities to the citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Local Government & Community Development Punjab Ibrahim Hasan Murad visited Lahore Metropolitan Corporation on Wednesday and issued several instructions to improve the provision of civic amenities to the citizens.

He desired that patch work of damaged roads should be completed immediately across the city with making all street lights in the neglected areas activated too. The minister said that all street lights should be switched to LED to save electricity. He further said effective action should be taken for traffic management, against encroachment across the city and a licensing policy should be made to regularize cart vendors. He directed the Lahore Waste Management Company to ensure cleanliness in all the major bus stands of the city.

The Minister ordered the Chief Officer to form a task force to clear Hall Road from encroachments.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad emphasized, "Allama Muhammad Iqbal is our national poet so after the Faiz Mela, Iqbal Festival should also be organized."He said that by conducting a complete survey of dangerous buildings, concrete steps should be taken to secure the precious lives and public complaints related to the Building Control Section should be redressed in a timely manner. The provincial minister directed to start renovation projects of squares and important places across the city and said that he would provide full support to solve the budget and other problems in this regard. He said that the caretaker government under the leadership of Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi is taking all possible steps for the welfare of the people.

