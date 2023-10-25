Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik urges to overcome climate challenges

Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik Wednesday said that climate change is one of the challenges of the recent era, it represents a global crisis that affects everyone in the world.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for National food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik Wednesday said that climate change is one of the challenges of the recent era, it represents a global crisis that affects everyone in the world.

While addressing an international conference on climate change held at Quaid-e-Azam University, he urged the need to adopt a multi-faceted and collective approach to combat the threats posed by climate change.

He called for the conservation of existing forests and planting new trees, which is indispensable to maintain the carbon balance of the planet.

He said that protecting biodiversity is important because diverse ecosystems are more resilient to climate change.

Quaid-e-Azam University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, Vice-President Chinese academy of Sciences Professor Zhang Yaping, President Pakistan Academy of Sciences Professor Khalid M. Khan were also present on this occasion.

The minister said that climate change is playing a key role in agriculture, soil is also an important component of climate change.

He said that Pakistan and China together can bring revolution through research on earth sciences.

He further added that our students related to climate change should be given opportunities to go to China and Chinese students should be given opportunities to come to Pakistan for research.

Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik also inaugurated the China Pakistan Joint Research Centre on Earth Sciences at the same venue.