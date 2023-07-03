Caretaker Minister for Planning, Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries Bilal Afzal urges massive plantation

Caretaker Minister for Planning, Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries Bilal Afzal has said that this region is the most affected by climate change and major challenge can be tackled only by planting more and more trees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Planning, Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries Bilal Afzal has said that this region is the most affected by climate change and major challenge can be tackled only by planting more and more trees.

He was chairing a departmental meeting at the office of DG Fisheries on Monday. Secretary Mudassir Waheed and other officers briefed him on the performance and problems of the department.

Bilal Afzal directed that the punishments for the protection of forests should be made more severe so that those who cut trees can be held accountable.

He directed that a comprehensive plan should be drawn up for the success of the upcoming monsoon plantation campaign, likely to begin within a few days.

Bilal Afzal said that there are vast opportunities for shrimp and fish production in the province, therefore, a new policy should be formulated for it so that not only local demand of proteins can be met but also foreign exchange can be earned through exports.